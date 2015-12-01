Lazio scored four goals against Milan in the reverse fixture earlier this season, the first time since October 1999 – the last time the Biancocelesti have won both games against the Rossoneri was back in 1977/78.



Milan are unbeaten at home against Lazio in Serie A since September 1989 (W16 D11).



Milan have won their last two Serie A games, the last time they reached three successive wins was in March 2017.



In the last seven matchdays, Milan have fired in the most shots on target in Serie A (46).



Lazio have scored at least three goals in five of their last six league games.



Lazio have lost just one away game in Serie A so far this season (W8 D2), with their sole defeat coming at the Olimpico against Roma.



Milan have been shown the most red cards in Serie A so far this season (5- also Verona).



Lazio have scored the most goals from set pieces in Serie A so far this season (16).