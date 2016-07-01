AC Milan legend: ‘Juventus midfield duo the best in the world’

AC Milan legend Alessandro Costcurta praised Juventus’ midfield to the Sky yesterday night when the Old Lady’s boss Max Allegri spoke with Sky Sport after his side’s 4-0 win against Torino.



Juventus started with Balise Matuidi and Miralem Pjanic in midfield and according to the former AC Milan defender, the bianconeri midfield duo is the best in the world at the moment.



“I’ve seen what Pjanic and Matuidi have been doing in the last few weeks. I’ve compared them with the other midfield duo around Europe and I would say that there are the best in the word”, Costacurta said.



“I don’t know if they are the best”, Allegri replied.



“I know Pjanic has improved a lot but has still room for improvement as sometimes he makes some silly mistakes that make me crazy. Matuidi is already a top class footballer, he has played with all the managers he has had in his career, it means he is a reliable footballer.”

