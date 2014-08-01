AC Milan legend Nesta names his heir, says he snubbed Real Madrid move

AC Milan legend Alessandro Nesta has released an interview with Il Corriere dello Sport revealing which Serie A player could become his heir. The former Italy star has also revealed why he rejected a move to Juventus during his playing career.



“I didn’t want to leave Lazio, I was not ready to pack my suitcase and leave home. I had only played for Lazio at the time and I thought I would have ended my career there.”



“Two years before Real Madrid had also tried to sign me and I rejected that chance too. My destiny was to play for AC Milan, I was almost obliged to go there but today I can only thank god for what I won and for what I achieved with this amazing club but it was hard to leave Rome.”



“My heir? I think it’s Romagnoli. I hope he will have an important career but one must play the Champions League and the World Cup in order to become a top player.”

