Seedorf acerta com o Atlético-PR para cargo inédito de manager https://t.co/W3GBV0U5SR pic.twitter.com/wL55lH1vB7 — globoesportecom (@globoesportecom) December 21, 2017

AC Milan legend and former manager Clarence Seedorf is about to get another opportunity behind the bench.Reports are emerging that he’s going to be named manager of the Brazilian club Atletico Paranaense. For the Dutchman, it’s been a long road back since his ill-fated stint as manager of AC Milan.In January of 2014, Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani coaxed him to retire and manage the struggling Milan squad. It was short lived, however, as the duo disposed of him after only 22 matches.He was last managing in the Chinese second division.