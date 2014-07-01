AC Milan legends send message to Gattuso ahead of his debut as rossoneri boss
03 December at 13:05Alessandro Nesta and Christian Abbiati are two of the most successful players to have ever worn the shirt of AC Milan. The duo teamed-up with Gattuso to win everything trophy they could during Carlo Ancelotti’s reign.
Both Nesta and Abbiati shared a message with their friend and former teammate Gattuso ahead of his debut in the rossoneri bench.
“Gattuso knows AC Milan very well”, Abbiati told Premium Sport.
“He has only had 4-5 trainings but it is enough for him to explain what he wants from his players. There are no easy games in Serie A. Benevento have been playing very well of late and AC Milan have everything to lose today.”
“AC Milan must win today, I am a very close friend of Rino and we know each other for 20 years. I didn’t have the same confidence with Montella.”
Nesta did not talk to Italian media but shared a Twitter message to encourage his ‘friend’ Gattuso.
Good luck my friend #BeneventoMilan #Gattuso @acmilan @SerieA_TIM pic.twitter.com/w6C6DmWC5B— Alessandro Nesta (@Nesta) 3 dicembre 2017
