Alessandro Nesta and Christian Abbiati are two of the most successful players to have ever worn the shirt of AC Milan. The duo teamed-up with Gattuso to win everything trophy they could during Carlo Ancelotti’s reign.Both Nesta and Abbiati shared a message with their friend and former teammate Gattuso ahead of his debut in the rossoneri bench.“Gattuso knows AC Milan very well”, Abbiati told Premium Sport.“He has only had 4-5 trainings but it is enough for him to explain what he wants from his players. There are no easy games in Serie A..”“AC Milan must win today,and we know each other for 20 years. I didn’t have the same confidence with Montella.”Nesta did not talk to Italian media but shared a Twitter message to encourage his ‘friend’ Gattuso.