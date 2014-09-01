AC Milan: Leonardo Bonucci holds double Serie A transfer record

New AC Milan star Leonardo Bonucci holds a double record for this year’s Serie A summer transfer campaign. The 30-year-old joined the San Siro hierarchy from Juventus for € 42 million becoming the most expensive summer signing of Serie A clubs. No player was more expensive than Bonucci last summer and there is no doubt the 30-year-old will justify his price-tag given that he is regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world at the moment.



The Italy star is also the better paid footballer in Italy. Bonucci is on a € 7.5 million-a-year deal at the San Siro and his annual salary can reach € 10 million with bonuses and add-ons.



Bonucci signed for Juventus in summer 2015 when the Old Lady managed to complete his signing for ‘just’ € 15 million.



The Italian defender explained his Juventus exit claiming that his bad relationship with Max Allegri leaded him to leave the Serie A champions and join their historic Serie A rivals.

