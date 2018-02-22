AC Milan line up surprising bid for Swansea midfielder
24 February at 10:15Serie A giants AC Milan are lining up a shocking move for Swansea midfielder Ki Sung-Yeung, reports Corriere dello Sport.
The South Korean midfielder has been at the club since he arrived from Celtic back in 2012 and has been an important player for the Swans since then. This season, he has appeared 15 times in all competitions, scoring once and assisting once.
Corriere dello Sport say that the rossoneri are eyeing a surprising move for the midfielder and see him as a player who fits into their mould. Massimiliano Mirabelli really likes the player and knows him well and has been impressed by his style of play.
Milan see the 29-year-old as someone who can act as a proper back-up for Lucas Biglia and his versatility will also allow him to play anywhere in the midfield, replacing Frank Kessie and Giacomo Bonaventura.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
