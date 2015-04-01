AC Milan linked with shock summer move for Džeko

According to Tuttosport, AC Milan are set to reignite their interest in signing Edin Džeko this summer, having already tried to secure his services in years gone by.



With Croatian striker Nikola Kalinić looking increasingly unlikely to remain in Milan beyond the end of this season, Rossoneri technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli will be tasked with strengthening the side’s attacking department.



However, Roma will be reluctant to sanction the former Manchester City man’s departure given the uncertainty surrounding their own striking options. Patrik Schick has failed to settle in the capital so far, and so it remains to be seen where his long-term future lies.



Meanwhile, the aforementioned Kalinić has been linked with a move to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande who are keen to make a marquee signing this month. Coach Fabio Cannavaro is said to be a huge admirer of the ex-Fiorentina marksman, though spending restrictions enforced by the Chinese government could hinder any chances of a deal going through.



(Tuttosport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)