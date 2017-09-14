AC Milan news live: Andre Silva provokes Inter, Conti injury blow
15 September at 15:15AC Milan have returned from Austria where yesterday night they beat Austria Wien for 5-1 thanks (also) to a stunning hat-trick of Andre Silva and a top-class performance by Hakan Calhanoglu.
The Turkey International scored one goal and delivered one assist with Vincenzo Montella who was full of praise for the former Bayer Leverkusen star at the end of the game.
Montella will talk to the press tomorrow as AC Milan get ready to face Udinese at the San Siro on Sunday.
15.20 - Andrea Conti is reported to have picked up a knee injury (more)
12.50 - AC Milan target Belotti emerges as a possible transfer target of Real Madrid (more)
11.00 - STAT: Andre Silva ON FIRE: he has scored one goal avery 68 minutes so far this season
10.10 - ANDRE SILVA PROVOKES INTER FANS – ‘Great victory tonight, Milano siamo noi’, the Portuguese star wrote on Twitter. ‘Milano siamo noi’ means ‘We are Milan’ and it is a slogan usually used by AC Milan fans to tell Inter that the nerazzurri are the second team of the city.
9.00 – DERBY CLASH SOLD OUT (find out more)
