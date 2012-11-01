AC Milan looking to sell star duo in January

André Silva and Hakan Çalhanoğlu, having arrived in Milan just a few months ago, could both leave the club as early as next month. The pair arrived from Porto and Bayer Leverkusen for a combined fee of €65 million, but have both struggled to impress amid a lack of opportunities in the starting line-up. They were billed as two players who could help bring back the glory days to the Rossoneri, but now it seems only a matter of time before they move on.



According to La Stampa, the club hopes to loan them out in the hope that they enjoy a good six months so that their market value does not depreciate. Their respective situations can then be revisited in the summer. Massimiliano Mirabelli would hope recoup most of the money he originally paid for their services.



Despite enduring a poor campaign, both players are still attractive propositions for several clubs. Arsenal and Barcelona remain interested in the Portuguese striker, while Fenerbahçe are keen to take the Turkish midfielder back to his homeland. That said, there are also a few Bundesliga clubs keeping an eye on developments.



(La Stampa)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)