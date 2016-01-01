AC Milan make contact with Napoli star as new contract talks stall
02 February at 18:40AC Milan are considering signing Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne in the January transfer window. The Italy International has yet to agree to terms on a new deal with Napoli and the rossoneri are said to have made contact with the player’s agent over a possible summer move at the San Siro.
Napoli, however, are confident that they will manage to find an agreement with their star winger soon in order to ward off the interest of the Serie A giants who want to return to the top of Italian and European football from the next campaign when Chinese consortium Sino Europe will be in charge of transfer negotiations with fresh cash available.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MondoNapoli.it), Insigne is not the only talented winger on AC Milan’s sights as Lazio troublesome star Keita Balde has also attracted the interest of the rosssoneri. The contract of the latter expires in 2018, whilst Insigne’s Napoli contract runs until 2019.
