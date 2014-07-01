AC Milan make decision on Chelsea's Conte

Italian media outlet Sky Sport Italia report that AC Milan have made up their minds to appoint current Chelsea manager Antonio Conte as the club's next manager ahead of next season.



According to the report, the Rossoneri are convinced that the former Juventus manager is the perfect man to be in charge of their project and therefore are prepared to give Conte time and space to make up his mind as they believe that he is definitely worth waiting for.



Antonio Conte took charge of Chelsea ahead of the 2016/2017 season and led the Blues to the Premier League title as well as to the final of the FA Cup where they came up short against Arsenal. During his three seasons in charge of Juventus Conte led the Bianconeri to three successive Serie A titles as well as two Italian Supercup titles.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)