AC Milan make Man Utd contact over Depay

AC Milan have made contact with Manchester United over a possible January move of Memphis Depay. The Dutchman is a transfer target of many European clubs and AC Milan have joined the race to sign him in January.



Manchester United only want to sell the player on a permanent deal and are not open to sell the player on loan. Trouble is, AC Milan have no budget to buy new players in January and can only sign new recruits on loan. For this reason it is pretty difficult to see the Manchester United outcast move to Milan in the current transfer window.



​Everton and AS Roma are also said to be interested in signing the player. As for the Serie A giants, they are also willing to sign the player on loan, whilst Everton could prepare an offer to sign Depay on a permanent deal although the Toffees are also trying to buy Morgan Schneiderlin, another Manchester United player who is struggling with game time under José Mourinho.

