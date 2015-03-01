AC Milan make offer to sign Man City, Liverpool target with expiring contract
22 March at 20:52No secret that AC Milan won’t have too much cash at their disposal if they will fail to reach an agreement for the sale of the club. Sino Europe has been failing to finalize the club’s sale despite talks are ongoing since last summer.
According to German paper Bild (via ilmilanista) AC Milan have made an offer to sign Sead Kolasinac whose contract with Schalke 04 expires at the end of the season and who, therefore, could move to the club for free at the end of the season.
AC Milan are not the only clubs interested as Liverpool and Manchester City are also being linked with welcoming the player’s services, whilst Chelsea and Juventus tried to sign him in January although the Blues and the bianconeri are not believed to be still interested in signing the Bosnian left-back.
Kolasinac is one of Bundesliga’s best left defenders having registered seven assists and scored three goals in 30 appearances in all competitions with Schalke 04.
