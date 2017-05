AC Milan have made an opening offer to sign Atalanta starlet Andrea Conti who is also a transfer target of Inter and Chelsea, according to a report of Tuttosport (via Milannews). The Italian right-back is imposing himself ashaving scored eight goals and registered five assists in 34 appearances with La Dea.The opening offer of the rossoneri, however, is not enough for Atalanta. AC Milan have reportedlybut Atalanta have demanded € 25 million to sell the 23-year-old.Conti is among a host of promising footballers who have emerged this season thanks to some brilliant performances with Atalanta.will claim the spotlight this summer as they did during this campaign. Caldara and Gagliardini have already completed their moves to Juventus and Inter respectively although Caldara will only move to the J Stadium in summer 2018.​Franck Kessié will be announced as theConti may be the next signing of the rossoneri unless Inter and Chelsea also decide to enter the race to sign the talented defender making an opening offer.