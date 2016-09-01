AC Milan make opening bid for Italian promise on Inter & Chelsea’s sights
28 May at 16:30AC Milan have made an opening offer to sign Atalanta starlet Andrea Conti who is also a transfer target of Inter and Chelsea, according to a report of Tuttosport (via Milannews).
The Italian right-back is imposing himself as one of the most promising defenders in Serie A having scored eight goals and registered five assists in 34 appearances with La Dea.
The opening offer of the rossoneri, however, is not enough for Atalanta. AC Milan have reportedly offer € 15 million but Atalanta have demanded € 25 million to sell the 23-year-old.
Conti is among a host of promising footballers who have emerged this season thanks to some brilliant performances with Atalanta.
Franck Kessie, Andrea Petagna, Mattia Caldara, Roberto Gagliardini and Alejandro Gomez will claim the spotlight this summer as they did during this campaign. Caldara and Gagliardini have already completed their moves to Juventus and Inter respectively although Caldara will only move to the J Stadium in summer 2018.
Franck Kessié will be announced as the second signing of AC Milan in the next few days. Conti may be the next signing of the rossoneri unless Inter and Chelsea also decide to enter the race to sign the talented defender making an opening offer.
Go to comments