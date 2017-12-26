AC Milan: Mancini emerges as possible successor of Gattuso
27 December at 10:30AC Milan are considering the future of Gennaro Gattuso who was appointed as the coach of the senior squad exactly one month ago. With just two games won in one month, the former AC Milan midfielder is already on the brink and several reports in Italy claim he could even get sacked if he faces defeat against Inter in the Coppa Italia quarter finals today.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, executives of AC Milan are already thinking about the possible successor of Gattuso and Roberto Mancini is emerging as a serious candidate to replace ‘Rino’ on the bench of the rossoneri.
The Italian tactician won’t be hired during the current campaign but would return to Milan at the end of the season. Mancini has already coached AC Milan’s city rivals Inter and during his two spells with the nerazzurri he became a very close friend of both Fassone and Mirabelli.
The trio are on very good terms but the interest of the Italian federation in Mancini and his € 8 million-a-year salary in Russia (he is the manager of Zenit St. Petersburg at the moment) may be the biggest obstacles for AC Milan in their race for Mancini.
