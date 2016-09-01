AC Milan, Maniero: 'Here is the rossoneri player that will impress you the most in 2018'

AC Milan invested over 200 million euros this past summer but the results aren't there at the moment. Even if the rossoneri are still alive in the Coppa Italia and the Europa League, they have been struggling a lot in the Italian Serie A. Here is what Pippo Maniero (ex-Milan striker) had to say about their situation in an interview with Milannews.it :



"Calahnoglu? Gattuso and the Milan management know that he is a very good player. He has a ton of talent and every squad needs players like him. If he can continue to be consistent, then he will surely keep improving. I really think that he can be one of Milan's best players in 2018 but there are others as well. There are many different players at Milan who could give more, this will now be up to Gattuso to get the best out of these players. They have to play in a more relaxed way....".



AC Milan are coming off a big Coppa Italia derby win against Inter Milan as well as a good 1-1 away draw to Fiorentina. Gattuso now has something to build on as they will have to be much better in 2018...