Details of Reina’s AC Milan contract revealed
28 February at 15:00According to the latest reports from Rai Sport, Pepe Reina is set to put pen to paper on a three-year deal with AC Milan when his time at Napoli comes to an end this summer.
From July 1st, Reina will no longer be a Partenopei player as he and his agent were unable to agree terms of a new contract with Aurelio De Laurentiis and Cristiano Giuntoli. This was due to the fact the Vesuviani hierarchy were unwilling to offer the former Villarreal and Liverpool goalkeeper anything beyond a one-year extension.
The 35-year-old was tempted by the idea of joining the Rossoneri’s ambitious project to reach the top of Italian and European football over the course of the next few years, as well as the security guaranteed by a three-year agreement.
Reina is one of two experienced players the Milanese giants have tied down in advance of this summer’s transfer window, with Sampdoria left-back Ivan Strinić also expected to ply his trade at San Siro next season.
(Rai Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
