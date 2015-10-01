AC Milan meet the agent of an exciting Serie A prospect

It has been an important transfer day for Milan as they met up with many agents today. After having met with Ghoulam's agents, Giampiero Pocetta (Lorenzo Pellegrini's agent) was also at Casa Milan. Yesterday in an exclusive interview with Calciomercato.com, Pocetta did say that they were honored by Milan's interest.



THE SITUATION - The youngster is on loan at Sassuolo as they have an option to buy him but Roma (who is the club that he grew up with) do also have an option to buy him back for 8 million euros. Pellegrini will have a big say on the matter since he wants to play for a club that will give him playing time as he wants to keep developping. In the mean time, Fassone and Mirabelli are working hard to make a deal possible....



Here is what his agent had to say to Calciomercato.com on the matter: " We haven't spoke to Roma yet, our goal is for Pellergini to finish off the season well and to play with the Italy U21 team this summer in the euros. He grew a lot and we will have a say on the matter for sure. Many clubs have been following him so let's see. Milan? We are honored by their interest but many clubs are also interested in him " .



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)