AC Milan midfield shortlist for January

Eleven purchases during the summer have brought boundless enthusiasm back to AC Milan. With acquisitions ranging from (Antonio) Donnarumma to Nikola Kalinic, manager Vincenzo Montella has been given an entirely new rotation of players, and increased flexibility with his formations.



Executives Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli, were rightfully lauded for their work, but they still have some unfinished business to attend to. The pair were unable to provide the manager with a midfield replacement for Franck Kessie to add to the rotation.



Adding a backup midfielder has become the Rossoneri’s top priority for the January transfer window. Among the many players monitored, Jakub Jankto and Seko Fofana remain at the top the shortlist. According to Corriere dello Sport, ex-Inter midfielder Alfred Duncan is also on that list. The Ghanaian currently at Sassuolo is considered to be an alternative to the Udinese pair as he would still provide great physical strength on and off the ball.

