AC Milan midfielder linked with big money move to China

Once again, China could be set to play an important role in shaping the future of AC Milan, though this time it has nothing to do with Yonghong Li and the uncertainty surrounding his long-term ownership of the club. Indeed, this time rumours have surfaced about Lucas Biglia who could be set to bid the Rossoneri farewell this month if reports are to be believed.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Argentine midfielder has been scouted by several Chinese Super League clubs. His agent has already received an official offer from one of them, and is set to arrive in Italy next week to meet technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli and CEO Marco Fassone. He will submit the proposal and understand whether or not the club is willing to sell his client during the current transfer window.



Mirabelli has previously stated that he fully intends to keep all of the players who arrived last summer, and give them more time to bed themselves in. Biglia will not push for a move at this stage, but would like to know if he features in Gennaro Gattuso’s plans as the team looks to secure European qualification for next season.



(La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)