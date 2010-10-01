AC Milan midfielder set for summer return in South America
14 May at 17:10AC Milan midfielder Mati Fernandez has not had the season he expected when he moved to the San Siro this summer. The Chile star joined the rossoneri on loan with option to buy from Fiorentina less than one year ago and despite his poor performances with the Serie A giants, AC Milan are still deciding whether to make his move permanent or not.
Mati has only played 11 games in all competitions so far this season, scoring one goal. The 30-year-old midfielder is believed to be one of Montella’s favourite players but several injuries have affected his game time and his performances.
Chilean radio station DNA reports the experienced midfielder could make return to his childhood club at the end of the season.
Chile giants Colo Colo, in fact, are interested in signing the player for the last years of his career and in case AC Milan fail to make the player’s move permanent, Mati could decide to end his career in South America, specifically in the same he began his career with.
