AC Milan: Mihajlović wants Locatelli

Besides SPAL and Fiorentina, there are several other Serie A clubs interested in securing the services of AC Milan midfielder Manuel Locatelli this month. The 19-year-old is ready to leave the Rossoneri in search of more playing time, having found himself on the fringes of the squad under both Vincenzo Montella and Gennaro Gattuso this season.



According to Tuttosport, Torino are also in the race to sign the Lecco native, with the Granata keen to boost their midfield options during the transfer window. Coach Siniša Mihajlović is well aware of the fact his squad is lacking something in order to compete for European places, which is where they set out to be at the beginning of the season.



They currently sit in tenth, just five points behind sixth-placed Sampdoria. Toro know that they are more than capable of closing that gap, especially if they can make one or two smart additions before the end of January.



(Tuttosport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)