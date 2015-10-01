AC Milan, Mirabelli: 'Bacca not for sale'

AC Milan’s director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli released an interview with Sport Mediaset ahead of AC Milan’s Serie A game against Empoli. Mirabelli provided transfer updates regarding possible summer transfer targets of the rossoneri.



“Both Montella and Donnarumma are very important for us. We want Donnarumma to make history at the club and I see no problems with Montella. We know we have a strong team but we need our players to remain focused on the last games of the season because we want to qualify for Europe.”



“We’ll try to improve our technical level in the summer. We don’t do too much talking, we have no magic wand and we only want to work. Bacca is one of the best striker sin the international panorama and we think he can be part of the club’s future.”



Mirabelli was officially appointed as AC Milan’s director of sport less than 20 days ago after that Chinese entrepreneur Yonghong Li had completed the club’s takeover.

