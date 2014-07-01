AC Milan: Mirabelli confirms Sosa agreement, slams Barcelona over Rafinha rumours

AC Milan CEO Massimiliano Mirabelli talked to Premium Sport after receiving an award in the city of Rende in Calabria, South Italy.



“We’ll give the best in every competition, including Europa League”, Mirabelli said.

“We must be patience and wait for the whole group to improve, we can start something important here. We signed the 95% of our targets in the summer and we’ll do more in the coming years.”



AC Milan had been linked with signing Barcelona star Rafinha but Mirabelli denied the rossoneri have never wanted to sign the Brazilian. “We are not going to sign him in January, that’s a game played by agents and other clubs to advertise their players.”



“Everybody will play this season, there are three competitions.”



“We have an agreement with Trabzonspor for Sosa, now it’s up to the player.”



“This club is fascinating again, players want to come here and don’t want to leave. We are not going to sell our top players, not even if we fail to qualify for the Champions League. We’ll get new sponsors in Italy and China, we are programming to achieve important targets, fans shouldn’t be worried.”

