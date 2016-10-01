AC Milan, Mirabelli will soon be in Germany: here is who he will scout

AC Milan keep working hard as their sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli will be heading out to Germany soon to view some football games.



MISSION IN COLOGNE - According to Calciomercato.com sources, Massimiliano Mirabelli will be present for tomorrow's game between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich as he will also watch the Cologne versus Monchengladbach game as well on Sunday. He will scout a few different players during these two games.



THE NAMES - Salih Ozcan (born in 1998) of Cologne (Koln) will certainly be on his radar as the youngster, who is viewed as the new Ozil, has been quite impressive this season. Denis Zakaria (born in 1996) will also be on Mirabelli's radar as the young Cologne midfielder seems ready for a bigger club. Thorgan Hazard (Eden's brother) of Monchengladbach and Julian Brandt of Leverkusen will also be viewed as well. Mirabelli said that Milan won't probably do much in January but this does not stop him from scouting some top Bundesliga talents. Who knows what will happen in the future...



By Daniele Longo, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)