AC Milan: Mirabelli has no regrets over Montella and summer spending spree

During Gennaro Gattuso’s debut press conference as AC Milan coach, there was also time for the waiting reporters to get the thoughts of Rossoneri technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli. Here is what he had to say:



“I know the team we have, that we have put together. Montella has shared everything. Rino will be able to convey Milan’s DNA and has concepts that I like and believe in. It’s the right choice. I hope Rino can pull out the qualities we know the team has, but unfortunately individual players haven’t shown for whatever reason.



“It’s too soon to make a definitive judgement on the market. We have a great team, with a lot of young players. We knew that was Montella’s choice, but we believed in it and are happy with the choices we made. Montella remains a great coach, and confirming him last June was the right thing to do. I have a wonderful relationship with him, we did not argue between ourselves at all.”



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)