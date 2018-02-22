Mirabelli tweeted his updates earlier today, denying that he's revealed secrets about the transfer market while assuring that his mind is 100% set on the upcoming games.

"I've never revealed secrets about the transfer market. Let's focus on the final games of the season. The clash with Verona is calling. Then, heads, bones and hearts on the Coppa Italia final vs. Juventus."

Non ho mai fatto confidenze di mercato. Restiamo concentrati sul finale di questa stagione. Il nostro futuro adesso si chiama #MilanVerona, poi testa, gambe e cuore sulla #FinaleTimCup contro la #Juve — MMirabelliOfficial (@MassMirabelli) 3 maj 2018

It's lately been reported that Mirabelli has his heart set on signing a top striker for Milan this summer. However, the 48-year-old has denied rumours suggesting that he has revealed secrets about the mercato.