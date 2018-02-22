AC Milan, Mirabelli: ‘Proud to have Gattuso on the bench’
25 April at 15:40During an interview with Sky Sport, under fire AC Milan technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli has defended himself and the club from recent criticism amid rumours that either Walter Sabatini or Cristiano Giuntoli could replace him at the end of the season. Here is what he had to say:
“I am not defending my post, I’ve never done so. Whoever wants to come and take it can appoint whoever they want, it’s not a problem.
“Those who know me well know that I have worked only for the good of the club. I already knew from the beginning that I have a lot of enemies who would make themselves heard at the first sign of trouble.
“Every new cycle needs time. We have a precise strategy in place. We had to try to build a team for the future.
“There are many important youngsters and a great coach with whom we can build something important. We are all proud to have him on the Milan bench.”
(Sky Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments