AC Milan: Mirabelli talks of Bonucci future amid Man City and Chelsea links
08 January at 15:47AC Milan’s director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli talked of Leonardo Bonucci’s future with Gr Parlamento on Monday afternoon. Reports in England claim the player is still wanted by Manchester City and Chelsea but Mirabelli denied Bonucci will be leaving the San Siro anytime soon.
“He [Bonucci] is not for sale”, Mirabelli said.
“We signed many players last summer and we don’t want to lose them. We made several sacrifices to sign them and we are aware that a team can’t be built in a single transfer window. We are a very young squad. The transfer window is also made by new contracts just think of Cutrone, Donnarumma and Calabria.”
“We went through a tough moment but the new year begun pretty well. We are improving and players are fit now. Bonucci did struggle at the end of the season, but everybody did. We didn’t spent too much to sign him compared to other players.”
