AC Milan, Mirabelli: 'Tension with Gomez's agent? This is false. We are working on sales...'

Massimiliano Mirabelli posted a message on his official Twitter account as he denied the rumors that he and Gustavo Gomez's agent (Augusto Paraja) had a fight. Here is what he had to say on the matter : " I want to state that the rumors that have been circulating are completely false. There isn't any tension between me and Gustavo Gomez's agent. As for the transfer market, we are currently focused on selling players. We will not discuss these matters in the press as we want to keep it between us".



WORKING ON SALES - Mirabelli and Fassone have said this many times as they are fully focused on selling a few players. They invested over 200 million euros last summer and they want to give these players a chance to succeed. Other than Gustavo Gomez, Luca Antonelli (who Fiorentina like a lot), Gabriel Paletta and José Mauri are the players who are on the outs. It remains to be seen if the rossoneri will try to make a last minute signing if they are to sell most of these players...