AC Milan, Mirabelli: ‘We want to keep Suso, but he must also want to stay’
29 March at 11:45AC Milan technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli spoke to journalists gathered at “Le Tenute La Montina” in Franciacorta last night. Indeed, he discussed a variety of issues ranging from the Rossoneri’s plans for this summer’s transfer window to Walter Sabatini’s decision to leave his role as Suning Sports’ technical coordinator. Here is what he had to say:
SUSO – “With regard to Suso’s situation and that of all the others, we are Milan. There are many players who would love to wear our shirt, which remains very important in world football. We want to keep him, but he must also have that desire to remain. If he does not, it is only right that we take his request into consideration. It does not depend on us. If he wants to trigger his release clause, it means that he does not want to be here and he does not want to be part of our project. There is no meeting scheduled with his agent to remove or raise the clause. As far as we are concerned, he is not on the market.”
SABATINI – “Our relations with China are not complicated. However, as far as Sabatini is concerned, I cannot make judgements.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
