AC Milan: Monchi linked with rossoneri director job
27 April at 09:30AS Roma sporting director Monchi has been linked with a move to Serie A rivals AC Milan, Gazzetta dello Sport report.
Now 49, the Spaniard Monchi joined Roma in the summer of 2017 after leaving his childhood club Sevilla, where he became the sporting director in 2000 after retiring as a player months before it. He has helped discover players like Sergio Ramos, Alberto Moreno and Jesus Navas in the past.
Gazzetta dello Sport report that Milan see Monchi as one of the alternatives to have their Director of Football, with rumors surrounding the exit of Massimiliano Mirabelli very strife.
It is said that the rossoneri manager Rino Gattuso, managing director Marco Fassone and Mirabelli held a meeting in order to talk about the club's future transfer plans, with reports suggestive of Mirabelli's position being under threat already.
While the interest in Monchi is there, any negotiation has not taken place. It is just an idea.
Kaustubh Pandey
