AC Milan, Montella: ‘Cutrone my creature’
19 March at 10:45Former AC Milan manager Vincenzo Montella talked to Radio Anch’io lo Sport on Monday morning to share his thoughts on the current Serie A campaign. The Italian tactician admitted that he made some mistakes during his second year at the San Siro: “I’ve made some mistakes but I’ve always tried to do my best. There were a few new players with no international experience, somebody wanted to have immediate results but I think we needed time, patience was needed.”
“I’m not following the Serie A as much. I know AC Milan are doing well, they can qualify for the Champions League. Inter and Lazio are slowing down a bit.”
“Donnarumma? He is a balanced person. He is an excellent goalkeeper that’s why he is criticized when hs makes some mistakes. I don’t think Reina will push him away from AC Milan. A top club must have two strong goalkeepers. Cutrone? I am so happy for his National team call-up. In a way, I can say he is my creature. We’ve worked a lot with him and to make him improve. He is a hard worker, he always wants to improve. That’s why he will go far. Andre Silva is now showing his qualities. Sometimes a player is only judged by his price-tag but it’s never easy to settle in well in Italy for a new striker.”
