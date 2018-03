Former AC Milan manager Vincenzo Montella talked to Radio Anch’io lo Sport on Monday morning to share his thoughts on the current Serie A campaign . The Italian tactician admitted that he made some mistakes during his second year at the San Siro: “I’ve made some mistakes but I’ve always tried to do my best.but I think we needed time, patience was needed.”“I’m not following the Serie A as much. I know AC Milan are doing well, they can qualify for the Champions League. Inter and Lazio are slowing down a bit.”“Donnarumma? He is a balanced person. He is an excellent goalkeeper that’s why he is criticized when hs makes some mistakes.In a way, I can say he is my creature. We’ve worked a lot with him and to make him improve. He is a hard worker, he always wants to improve. That’s why he will go far. Andre Silvafor a new striker.”