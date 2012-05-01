AC Milan: Montella has a tactical dilemma regarding Suso

AC Milan face Sampdoria in the lunchtime match tomorrow with Vincenzo Montella who is set to make a few changes from the rossoneri 2-0 win over Spal. Montella will line-ups AC Milan with a 3-5-2 formation and Suso that is expected to make return into the starting XI.



At the back Donnarumma, Musacchio, Bonucci and Romagnoli are sure to start just like Ricardo Rodriguez on the left. On the right hand side of the pitch either Abate or Calabria could make it into the starting XI.



Nikola Kalinic will start up front with Suso who will play as attacking midfielder or support striker. The Spaniard will play close to Kalinic if Montella picks up Giacomo Bonaventura to play in midfield. On the contrary, if Calhanoglu starts for AC Milan tomorrow, Montella will play him close to Suso and behind Nikola Kalinic who would become the rossoneri centre forwad.



Here there are the predicted line-ups of Samp-Milan

MILAN (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Musacchio, Bonucci, Romagnoli; Calabri, Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura, Rodriguez; Suso, Kalinic.



SAMPDORIA: Puggioni; Bereszynski, Silvestre, Regini; Strinic, Barreto, Torreira, Praet; G. Ramirez; Zapata, Quagliarella.

INJURED: Dodo, Djuricic, Ivan

