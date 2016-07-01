AC Milan, Montella: ‘I wanted Dybala’
20 September at 17:30AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella commented the statements of Antonio Cassano who compared the current rossoneri boss with Juventus star Paulo Dybala. “Dybala is more similar to Montella than to Messi”, Cassano said a few days ago.
Talking to media ahead of the game against Udinese, Montella said he used to be a similar player to Dybala.
“I know Dybala since very long time. When I was the manager of Catania the club’s director of football told me that there was a player similar to me and he was talking about Dybala. We wanted to sign him but he moved to Palermo instead."
Dybala joined the rosanero in summer 2012 from Instituto de Cordoba. Dybala went on to score 21 goals in 93 games for the Sicilians before moving to Juventus in 2015 for € 40 million. In his third year at the club Dybala has already scored 53 goals in 100 appearances.
Go to comments