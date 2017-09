AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella commented the statements of Antonio Cassano who“Dybala is more similar to Montella than to Messi”, Cassano said a few days ago. Talking to media ahead of the game against Udinese , Montella said he used to be a similar player to Dybala.“I know Dybala since very long time.We wanted to sign him but he moved to Palermo instead."Dybala joined the rosanero in summer 2012 from Instituto de Cordoba.In his third year at the club Dybala has already scored 53 goals in 100 appearances.