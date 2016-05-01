AC Milan, Montella: ‘More work less talk’

AC Milan’s 1-0 home defeat against Sampdoria is their third in a row. The rossoneri poor form is preventing them from reaching a European spot which is their main target for this season.



Talking to Premium Sport after the final whistle, Montella said: “We’ve created many goal chances. There was commitment but no accuracy. We have to carry on working. Sampdoria are a good squad. They did not create anything before the goal.”



“We must keep calm and improve. We created goal chances but we need to be more focused when it comes to finalize an attacking action. We need to work more and talk less, including me. Deulodeu played a good game. He’s fast and has great dribble skills.”



“I did not notice Bacca was angry, maybe he was just angry with himself, you should ask him. This is only a negative moment for us all, I’m sure better times will come.”

