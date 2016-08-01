AC Milan, Montella on Bacca: ‘Nobody unsellable’

AC Milan manager Vincenzo Montella has held a classic pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Serie A clash against Cagliari. The Italian tactician has been asked many questions relating to tactics and transfer market activities of the San Siro outfit.



“The next 45 days will be very important to understand our real targets. We are happy for the victory against Juventus in the Italian Super Cup. It’s not like winning the Champions League but it’s an important step.”



“Cagliari have an offensive mentality. They have gained many points against small clubs, against the big ones they have allowed too many goals but they are a team that I like and respect. It’s always very hard to return from a break because we could lose concentration. My lads are ready to return to action.”



“Now the transfer market is open. If there’s a chance to improve this team we’d be ready to make the most of it. Something will happen but if we can’t sign players that can raise our level, it’s better to keep those that we have already.”



“I hope Niang will return to the same level of the beginning of this campaign. Bacca is doing well. He’s scoring a bit less than usual but he works a lot for the team. I’m happy to coach him. Nobody is unsellable, not even me.”

