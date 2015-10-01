AC Milan: Montella on the brink, Gattuso emerges as the favourite to replace him
27 November at 10:24AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella is on the brink after the rossoneri home 0-0 draw against Torino and according to today’s edition of La Repubblica Gennaro Gattuso is the most serious candidate to take over if the Aeroplanino gets sacked in the coming days.
Massimiliano Mirabelli talked to Premium Sport ahead of the game yesterday confirming that the rossoneri executives are expecting to see different results now and want AC Milan to win game and get on track as soon as possible.
“The trial period is over, we trust the manager but we are here to win, not to participate”, the AC Milan’s director of football said.
Fans are losing their patience with Montella and the club. Despite a huge summer transfer campaign Montella still doesn’t play all the new signings and AC Milan executives are seriously considering sacking the Italian. The next game will be away at Benevento, the easiest game of the season after the home game against Benevento. Montella has everything to lose unless AC Milan decide to sack him before the week-end. If they do so, Gattuso would become the new boss of the rossoneri.
