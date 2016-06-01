Former AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella has now resolved the contract that linked him to the San Siro based club.

The former Fiorentina boss was appointed as the manager at La Liga club Sevilla, after the club had sacked Eduardo Berrizzo from the post at the helm of affairs last week. Montella himself was axed from his role at San Siro after the rossoneri endured a disastrous start to the Serie A campaign, despite having spent around 160 million euros in this past summer’s transfer window.

And Milan have now reached an agreement that will resolve Montella’s contract at the club. Corriere della Serra say that Montella will get 2 million euros because of his exit last month and is now free to take over affairs at Sevilla.

Montella’s sacking at Milan last month was followed by the appointment of Rino Gattuso as the manager at the rossoneri and despite being linked with a move back to Milan if Gattuso got axed, Montella signed a deal with Sevilla that will look to him there

Kaustubh Pandey(Kaus_Pandey17)