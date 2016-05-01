AC Milan, Montella: ‘Raiola not important’

AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella talked to assembled media on Saturday afternoon to talk about tomorrow’s home clash against Caglari. Montella responded to Mino Raiola’s statements as the agent of Gigio Donnarumma accused AC Milan of not giving Donnarumma the AC Milan captaincy as they promised when the 18-year-old signed his contract with the rossoneri.



“I respect everybody but we shouldn’t give too much importance to what other people say. The club has never told me that Donnarumma should have been the captain of AC Milan, nor I ever promised him that he would have been the captain. Maybe he could become the captain of AC Milan in the future”, Montella said.



NIANG – “He is a sensible guy, I’d like to talk to him because I am on very good terms with him.”



BONUCCI – “He has settled in well, he is an amazing guy. Montolivo and Abate have no problems with him being the captain. They are on very good terms and they usually go out for dinner together.”

