AC Milan: Montella responds to fans after being booed

AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella talked to Premium Sport after AC Milan’s 0-0 draw against Torino. The rossoneri fans were not happy with their club’s performances and booed the team after the final whistle.



“We dominated the game creating 6-7 goal chances”, Montella said.



“We didn’t concede any goal chance and there is nothing I can tell the lads because I know they made all they could to win this game. We don’t lack of determination, we only need to remain calm when we are to manage certain kind of situations.”



“We are a bit unlucky at the moment, I can see an improvement and I am happy for it. Fans are right to boo because it’s their way to express disappointment. Andre Silva can do well and Kalinic is a suffering lack of goals but he played a good game in my opinion, especially when he had to keep the ball possession.”

