AC Milan: Montella responds to Kessié criticism
27 February at 15:20Former AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella has responded to the comments made by the rossoneri midfielder Franck Kessié.
The Ivory Coast International attacked Montella’s work at the club after AC Milan’s 2-0 win over Roma: “We are working much harder than we did under Montella. We are training with great intensity. We are working well and you can see this on the pitch too”, Kessié said.
“The locker room is the same as before; the only difference is that now we are working harder. It’s like a family here, and it is even better now the results are coming.”
Talking to Spanish media on Tuesday afternoon, Montella hit back at criticisms of his former footballer.
“That is not what Kessié wanted to say”, Montella admitted.
“When you win everything looks simple and easy. When you lose it all becomes very different. Players are always ready to make excuses”, the Italian manager said.
