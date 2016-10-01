AC Milan: Montella reveals Berlusconi tactical tips

AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella has relased an interview with Corriere dello Sport to talk about his first season at the club and the incoming Serie A clash to Juventus. The Italian tactician said he would coach Juventus if he had a chance.



“A professional can’t close the door on anything really, so why not?”, Montella replied when he was asked whether he’d coach Juventus.



“It may be easier than coaching Lazio because my home is on the other side of Rome. When I was 17 Juventus could have signed me but then I picked up an injury and they did not make any concrete offer.”



“I think Berlusconi trusts me. He gave me the chance to coach the team I support and I will be forever grateful to him. I listen to his advices even if sometimes we don’t have the same ideas. He’d like to play as support striker or De Sciglio to play as centre-back but in general we have the same opinions. I don’t talk to Berlusconi every day. My reference point at the club is Galliani. He is a great director, no coincidence no coach has ever complained about him.”

