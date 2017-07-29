AC Milan, Montella reveals which player he dreams of coaching
29 July at 19:40AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella has released an interview with Il Corriere dello Sport to talk about the incoming Serie A campaign.
“I am happy for new signings, I feel I have a great responsibility and I am really motivated. New players will need time to settle in well, especially those coming from outside Serie A. We have signed ten new players and each one of them need time to settle in well.”
“I know Italian football very well and I know there is lack of patience but I am ready for this challenge.”
“It would be bad not to qualify for Champions League. There are many competitive teams in Serie A and some of them are still ahead of us, especially in terms of programming.”
“I think the club’s executives were brilliant in extending Donnarumma’s contract. That’s the best environment for him to improve.”
“The player I’d like to coach is Cristiano Ronaldo but I also liked Zidane in the past...”
