AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella talked to assembled media on Saturday afternoon and revealed what he expects from the rossoneri star Suso.“He doesn’t need me to tell him anything else. He played very well last season but I expect him to score more goals. He played as a winger last season. This year he will move in the middle of the park to be closer to the goal and I am sure he will adapt quickly.”Meantime, this is the squad list picked by Montella for tomorrow’s lunchtime match at the Marassi. The Italian tactician has also admitted that playing against his former clubs is always 'exciting' for him.Donnarumma G., Donnarumma A., StorariAbate, Bonucci, Musacchio, Paletta, Rodríguez, Romagnoli, ZapataBiglia, Bonaventura, Calhanoglu, Kessie, Locatelli, MauriBorini, Cutrone, Kalinic, Suso, André Silva