AC Milan news: Montella reveals what he excpects from Suso, squad list announced
23 September at 15:15AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella talked to assembled media on Saturday afternoon and revealed what he expects from the rossoneri star Suso.
“He doesn’t need me to tell him anything else. He played very well last season but I expect him to score more goals. He played as a winger last season. This year he will move in the middle of the park to be closer to the goal and I am sure he will adapt quickly.”
The Italian tactician has of course talked about tomorrow’s game against Sampdoria and the future of the season.
Meantime, this is the squad list picked by Montella for tomorrow’s lunchtime match at the Marassi. The Italian tactician has also admitted that playing against his former clubs is always 'exciting' for him.
Goalkeepers: Donnarumma G., Donnarumma A., Storari
Defenders: Abate, Bonucci, Musacchio, Paletta, Rodríguez, Romagnoli, Zapata
Midfielders: Biglia, Bonaventura, Calhanoglu, Kessie, Locatelli, Mauri
Strikers: Borini, Cutrone, Kalinic, Suso, André Silva
