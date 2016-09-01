AC Milan: Montella throws West Ham, Arsenal target future into doubt

It is pretty safe to say that AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montela is definitely not happy with the performances of French winger M’Baye Niang who had an excellent start to the season but has been underperforming over the last few months.



Montella could not hide his disappointment for the player’s performance yesterday night against Torino. “He can become a champion - the Italian tactician told reporters – but he must do more.”



Niang netted three goals and registered as much assists in the opening eight games of the current campaign but has been failing to impress during the other games of the season missing two penalties too.



In addition to that, AC Milan have put contract talks on hold. The club has an agreement with the player who should have been given a pay rise but potential new Chinese owners have decided not to progress with negotiations and the club will not submit their offer until Sino Europe complete the club’s takeover in March.



​Meantime, West Ham and Arsenal have shown interest in the highly rated winger. The Hammers are looking for a new wide player as both Sofiane Feghouli and Dimitri Payet are heading towards West Ham exit door in January. AC Milan, however, do not want to sell the player in January and if they are to sell the player they’d prefer to do that in the summer when Arsenal could make an official offer in case Alexis Sachez declines the Gunners’ contract extension offer.

