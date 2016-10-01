AC Milan: Montella to use Chelsea & Conte’s ‘method’ to end crisis
11 September at 10:15AC Milan’s 4-1 defeat at hands of Lazio was a very heavy and unexpected one. The biancocelesti gave Vincenzo Montella’s men a lesson they must quickly learn if they are to be regarded as credible Serie A contenders and also if they want to qualify for the Champions League this season.
We have already analyzed how Montella’s mistakes leaded to AC Milan’s harsh defeat. The Italian tactician will now try to turn things around and get the rossoneri back on track given that Serie A and Europa League games will come think and fast in September and AC Milan can’t afford to lose other big games so badly.
Il Corriere della Sera’s columnist Mario Sconcerti confirms the first step of Montella will be to switch AC Milan to a three-man defence. The rossoneri will play with a new 3-5-2 system from the next few games. This new system should give the whole team more stability and would be better for some AC Milan players like Leonardo Bonucci and Ricardo Rodriguez.
Bonucci gives his best when he plays in a three-man defence and not in a 4-4-2. Ricardo Rodriguez and Andrea Conti (who was injured yesterday) are more reliable in a 5-men midfield and Montella is only waiting for Andre Silva and Nikola Kalinic to be fit enough to start and use his new system.
Antonio Conte did also swapped his Chelsea squad to a three man defence last season and this tactical change was a key factor that leaded the Blues to win the Premier League last season. AC Milan fans hope the same will happen at the San Siro.
