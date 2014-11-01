AC Milan name Europa League squad: Conti included

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso has named twentyone players when the knockout stages of Europa League, with the first leg to be played on the 15th of February away against Ludogorets at 19.00 CET.



It is noteworthy that Andrea Conti has been called up as has Paraguay international defender Gustavo Gomez who was very close to leaving the club during the January transfer window.



The complete list:



Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Antonio Donnarumma, Marco Storari



Defenders: Ignazio Abate, Luca Antonelli, Leonardo Bonucci, Davide Calabria, Andrea Conti, Gustavo Gomez, Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez, Alessio Romagnoli, Cristian Zapata.



Midfielders: Lucas Biglia, Giacomo Bonaventura, Jose Mauri, Franck Kessie, Manuel Locatelli, Riccardo Montolivo, Hakan Calhanoglu.



Attackers: Fabio Borini, Patrick Cutrone, Nikola Kalinic, André Silva, Suso.