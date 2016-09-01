AC Milan need a plan B if Man City target leaves, says CEO

AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone released an interview with Premium Sport after AC Milan’s 2-1 defeat against Cagliari on Sunday afternoon. The club’s executive was asked his thoughts about Donnarumma’s contract situation amid reports that the rossoneri have ‘threatened’ the 18-year-old that he will sit on the bench for the whole 2017/18 campaign if he fails to sign a contract extension with his current deal that expires in 2018.



“Raiola [Donnarumma’s agent] is one of the best agents in the world and I don’t want to discuss his job. Gigio is one of the cornerstones of our team and both him and his agent are aware of it. I think the player wants to stay here, that’s what I feel looking at his eyes but we want to reach an agreement as soon as possible, we can’t wait for Raiola. We haven’t scheduled any meeting yet.”



“We don’t want to spend the next season with the contract of our goalkeeper expiring. We must have a plan B is things do not go as we hope and expect. We haven’t started this plan yet because we are hopeful Donnarumma will sign a new contract with us.”

